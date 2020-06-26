Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Qld records first new case of COVID-19 in nine days

26th Jun 2020 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND has recorded its first new case of coronavirus in nine days, with still only two active cases across the state.

The latest case, which is the first since June 17, relates to a person who has returned from overseas.

 

Since the COVID-19 outbreak started, Queensland has recorded 1067 total cases with one person remaining in hospital.

There have been six deaths and 347,601 tests conducted.

Originally published as Qld records first new case of COVID-19 in nine days

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TODD’S ANGELS: Massive $20k given towards drought relief

        premium_icon TODD’S ANGELS: Massive $20k given towards drought relief

        News An agricultural tech company has generously donated $20,000 to struggling farmers via Drought Angels.

        Western Downs mayor on the future of digital journalism

        premium_icon Western Downs mayor on the future of digital journalism

        News Most of Paul McVeigh’s life has been documented in the pages of the local paper.

        62 IN COURT: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon 62 IN COURT: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court...

        News A long line of people are due in Chinchilla Magistrates Court today.

        The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        premium_icon The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        Crime Domestic violence Qld: The faces of the state’s cases in 2020