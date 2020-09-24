Qld kicks $6m goal with Bledisloe Cup clash at Suncorp

QUEENSLAND has kicked a $6 million goal, with Brisbane to host a blockbuster international rugby double-header including a Bledisloe Cup clash.

The back-to-back Tests, part of the Rugby Championship, will be staged at Suncorp Stadium on November 7.

It could be the first full house at the stadium since COVID-19 if crowd restrictions are relaxed by then, as it will be held 11 days before Brisbane hosts State of Origin III.

The double-header will feature the Wallabies versus the All Blacks and world champions the Springboks taking on Argentina.

The Wallabies head to New Zealand this week to play two Bledisloe Cup games, the first on October 11.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said it was a huge coup for Queensland and would pump an estimated $6 million into the state's coffers as it battled back from the pandemic.

Stephen Moore of the Wallabies celebrates victory at the end of the Bledisloe Cup match. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

"Major events will be vital to rebuilding our economy," she said.

Rugby Australia interim Chief Executive Rob Clarke said the event would be historic for Queensland.

It will be one of two Bledisloe Cup matches in Australia in November and December, with the other to be held in NSW in December.

Ms Jones said major events were an important part of the government's economic recovery strategy.

"The Bledisloe Cup is an iconic event and when you pair it with a double header featuring the world champion Springboks, you've got a blockbuster event rugby fans will get behind," she said.

"This will be a truly momentous occasion, with the Springboks taking the field for the first time since winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the Wallabies playing on home soil for the first time under new coach Dave Rennie.

Kieran Read of the All Blacks holds up the Bledisloe Cup. Picture: Hannah Peters

"We know from previous Bledisloe Cup matches at Suncorp Stadium that they attract strong intrastate visitation, which should mean an influx of visitors spending money with local businesses."

"Suncorp Stadium and Queensland will start The Rugby Championship off with a bang - the World Champions, South Africa, playing for the first time since lifting the William Web Ellis trophy in Japan last year, and then the might of the All Blacks facing off against our Wallabies," Clarke said.

"Never before has there been an International Test match double-header so history will be made at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday 7 November.:

Tickets will go on sale on October 8.

Originally published as Qld kicks $6m goal with Bledisloe Cup clash at Suncorp