Qld Health shuts down rumours of Coronavirus in the southwest

Dr Jeannette Young Chief Health Officer of QLD with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Health Minister Stephen Miles and Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski address the media following meeting of health and community safety committee.

Dr Jeannette Young Chief Health Officer of QLD with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Health Minister Stephen Miles and Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski address the media following meeting of health and community safety committee.

WITH rumours spreading fear that there is a case of coronavirus in the southwest, a Chief Health Officer has come and said Queenslanders can feel confident that local health authorities are leaving no stone unturned.

Despite rumours spreading across towns in the southwest of people being quarantined, Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young said no cases of coronavirus have been detected or people quarantined in South West Hospital and Health Service catchment area.

“While working hard on containing the virus, the team has also been planning the next phases of our response to keep Queenslanders safe,” Dr Young said.

“This includes daily meetings with all local hospital and health services to co-ordinate and prepare for a range of scenarios.

“Our focus is on providing clear information to stakeholders and community groups, well-resourced health facilities, ensuring appropriate equipment is in place and availability of medication.

“This work is being done in conjunction with our state, interstate and Federal counterparts.”

Queensland Health Strategic Communications Branch spokeswoman said there has been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the South West at this stage.

Regardless, Queenslanders can do their part by practising good hygiene.

“Washing your hands is the gold standard of health advice as far as coronavirus goes,” Dr Young said.

“Washing your hands properly and often means that you can help prevent viruses from entering your body.”

Queensland Health advises anyone that has been overseas in the last 14 days and feel unwell to call 13HEALTH, your GP or local hospital to arrange an assessment.

Calling ahead to the GP surgery or hospital to let them know your symptoms and travel history helps them prepare for your arrival.