Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dr Jeannette Young Chief Health Officer of QLD with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Health Minister Stephen Miles and Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski address the media following meeting of health and community safety committee.
Dr Jeannette Young Chief Health Officer of QLD with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Health Minister Stephen Miles and Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski address the media following meeting of health and community safety committee.
News

Qld Health shuts down rumours of Coronavirus in the southwest

Georgie Adams
10th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH rumours spreading fear that there is a case of coronavirus in the southwest, a Chief Health Officer has come and said Queenslanders can feel confident that local health authorities are leaving no stone unturned.

Despite rumours spreading across towns in the southwest of people being quarantined, Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young said no cases of coronavirus have been detected or people quarantined in South West Hospital and Health Service catchment area.

“While working hard on containing the virus, the team has also been planning the next phases of our response to keep Queenslanders safe,” Dr Young said.

“This includes daily meetings with all local hospital and health services to co-ordinate and prepare for a range of scenarios.

“Our focus is on providing clear information to stakeholders and community groups, well-resourced health facilities, ensuring appropriate equipment is in place and availability of medication.

“This work is being done in conjunction with our state, interstate and Federal counterparts.”

Queensland Health Strategic Communications Branch spokeswoman said there has been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the South West at this stage.

Regardless, Queenslanders can do their part by practising good hygiene.

“Washing your hands is the gold standard of health advice as far as coronavirus goes,” Dr Young said.

“Washing your hands properly and often means that you can help prevent viruses from entering your body.”

Queensland Health advises anyone that has been overseas in the last 14 days and feel unwell to call 13HEALTH, your GP or local hospital to arrange an assessment.

Calling ahead to the GP surgery or hospital to let them know your symptoms and travel history helps them prepare for your arrival.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus news covid-19 queensland health service

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Youths chase delivery driver with fishing pole

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Youths chase delivery driver with fishing pole

        News From drug drivers, hospital thefts and road crashes, see the crimes that went down in Roma this week.

        St George dominate Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

        premium_icon St George dominate Kirstin Albeck Memorial 9s

        News St George’s undefeated streak continued in the grand final, taking out the win...

        Mum of 3 steals friend’s ID for hire car, caught with drugs

        premium_icon Mum of 3 steals friend’s ID for hire car, caught with drugs

        Crime Her friend had been at her house and accidentally left her licence

        Farmers take their inland rail case to the Deputy PM

        premium_icon Farmers take their inland rail case to the Deputy PM

        Politics MILLMERRAN farmers will ask for a change to the Inland Rail route,