Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
School
School
News

Qld goes another day with zero local COVID cases

27th Jan 2021 12:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded no new cases of locally transmitted coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted that one new case was detected in hotel quarantine and was acquired overseas.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is in Townsville today ahead of the first Cabinet meeting of 2021. Picture: Matt Taylor
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is in Townsville today ahead of the first Cabinet meeting of 2021. Picture: Matt Taylor

Ms Palaszczuk is in Townsville today for the first Cabinet meeting of 2021.

This morning she was at Heatley Secondary College with Education Minister Grace Grace to welcome students to the first day of school.

Ms Palaszczuk will hold a press conference at midday.

A total of 4638 tests were conducted yesterday. Queensland now has 12 active cases.

It comes after COVID-19 viral fragments have been detected at seven Queensland wastewater plants in the latest sewage analysis.

 

 

 

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said evidence of COVID-19 was found in sewage collected at Caboolture South, Oxley Creek, Bundamba, Gibson Island at South Brisbane, Luggage Point in North Brisbane, Maryborough and at Pulgul in Hervey Bay.

Meanwhile, NSW has now recorded 10 days in a row with no community transmission.

No new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 were detected in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday as the daily numbers of tests processed rose slightly to 9,723.

Originally published as Qld goes another day with zero local COVID cases

annastacia palaszuk coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla Netball Inc takes out Australia Day award

        Premium Content Chinchilla Netball Inc takes out Australia Day award

        News Empowering and supporting women across the District, Chinchilla Netball Inc has created a safe and fun environment for women of all ages and skillets nabbing them an...

        VOICE FOR FARMERS: Local drought angel awarded in Canberra

        Premium Content VOICE FOR FARMERS: Local drought angel awarded in Canberra

        News Drought Angels founder and director Natasha Johnston said winning Queensland’s...

        Woman nicknames paralysed dog 'Slider', refuses vet care:

        Premium Content Woman nicknames paralysed dog 'Slider', refuses vet care:

        Crime A Western Downs woman became the focus of an RSPCA investigation when her dog was...

        DRUG RAIDS: Eight arrested in month-long Chinchilla sting

        Premium Content DRUG RAIDS: Eight arrested in month-long Chinchilla sting

        Crime A month long operation targeting drug supply in Chinchilla has led to 14 charges...