Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Politics

Election could be a full postal vote

by Nicholas McElroy
10th Apr 2020 9:51 AM

Queensland's upcoming election could be a full postal vote due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state premier says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says the attorney-general has been in discussions with the Electoral Commission of Queensland about the possibility of a postal vote for the October election.

The election must go ahead this year and a full postal vote is one of the measures being looked at, Ms Palaszczuk said in an interview with the ABC.

Originally published as Qld election could be a full postal vote

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health politics queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla, Dalby hospital staff undergo COVID-19 training

        premium_icon Chinchilla, Dalby hospital staff undergo COVID-19 training

        News Specialists are training Dalby and Chinchilla staff for a COVID-19 outbreak.

        Rex reaches agreement on reduced air services

        premium_icon Rex reaches agreement on reduced air services

        News REGIONAL Express (Rex) announced that an agreement has been reached with the...

        Cunnamulla youths charged with burglary, multiple offences

        premium_icon Cunnamulla youths charged with burglary, multiple offences

        News Two Cunnamulla youths have been charged with burglary and multiple break ins and...

        $5.95m student accommodation to create jobs, attract staff

        premium_icon $5.95m student accommodation to create jobs, attract staff

        News ROMA’S new $5.95 million health student accommodation precinct has had its...