Qld COVID cases jump by at least two

by Janelle Miles
23rd Oct 2020 9:35 AM
Queensland's tally of confirmed pandemic virus cases will rise by at least two today, with the addition of two crewmen on a container ship, anchored off the Sunshine Coast.

The two men have tested positive to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and have been admitted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, taking the number of known infections in Queensland since the pandemic began to 1167.

All 19 crew of the MV Sofrana Surville, anchored off Mooloolaba, were tested for the virus following confirmation that a port worker with COVID-19 was aboard the vessel while it was docked in New Zealand earlier this month.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles. Photo: Jerad Williams.
Apart from the two crewmen who returned positive results, Queensland Health said its testing suggested a third crew member had previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, but had since recovered.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has said genomic sequencing would be undertaken on the virus infecting the two crewmen in hospital.

 

 

He said this was underway after being requested by New Zealand authorities, with results expected next week.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health has said the genome sequence of the virus infecting the Auckland port worker had not been seen in that country before.

Genomic sequencing underway in Queensland is expected to help determine if Sofrana Surville crew members are the likely source of the New Zealand port worker's infection.

"Queensland Health, Maritime Safety Queensland and the shipping agent are working together to support and monitor the health of the crew," a QH spokesman said.

"The vessel will remain anchored off Queensland during this time."

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Qld COVID cases jump by at least two

