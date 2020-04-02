Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Qld border to be closed to FIFO workers

by Michael Doyle
2nd Apr 2020 6:46 AM

 

Many interstate workers will be banned from Queensland this weekend with stricter border controls to be enforced.

Fly-in-fly-out workers who are not deemed critical by the state government will not be allowed into Queensland.

The ban will come into effect at 11.59pm on Saturday night.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the measures will be taken to protect remote communities from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Queensland has no known cases in our remote regional communities, and restricting these workers from entering the state will remove a possible transmission route," Dr Lynham said.

"Exempting critical people will ensure that resources projects can continue to produce the mineral and energy resources we need."

The ban will not effect workers who travel throughout Queensland.

Originally published as Qld border to be closed to FIFO workers

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus fifo workers queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New gas well in Surat Basin starts drilling today

        premium_icon New gas well in Surat Basin starts drilling today

        News A gas well site 40 kilometres from Dalby started drilling operations today.

        ‘Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers’

        premium_icon ‘Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers’

        Health ‘State Government needs to come clean to frontline health workers'

        METH BUST MUM: ‘Scales are for baking a cake with my kid’

        premium_icon METH BUST MUM: ‘Scales are for baking a cake with my kid’

        Crime The officer found more than he bargained for inside the car

        Local students take on future technologies

        premium_icon Local students take on future technologies

        News ARTIFICIAL intelligence and coding will be a walk in the park for Chinchilla and...