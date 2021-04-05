Qld animal welfare laws under review to prevent pet abuse

HUGE REVIEW: The state government has initiated a major review of animal welfare laws to put an end to horrible causes of abuse, such as the tragic life altering injuries Slider the dog endured. Pictured: An RSPCA worker and Slider. Credit: RSPCA

The state government has initiated a major review of animal welfare laws to put an end to horrible causes of abuse, such as the tragic life altering injuries Slider the dog endured.

Queenslanders have been invited to have their say as the government begins a comprehensive investigation into animal welfare legislation, to ensure laws keep up to date with community expectations.

The Western Downs was left shocked following a disturbing case heard in Dalby Magistrates Court in January, where Tina Broom renamed her dog Slider after it lost the use of its hind legs.

Court documents revealed Slider was seriously injured after being hit by a quad bike and was left untreated for approximately 10 weeks in mid-2019, which resulted in paralysis in both of his hind legs.

Tina Broom faced Dalby Magistrates Court for failing to provide treatment for an injury for her dog Slider. Picture: RSCPA

Slider was finally transported to a veterinary clinic and then to RSPCA in September 2019, where he received treatment up until his passing in March 2020.

The concerning features of Slider’s case was that between 2017 and 2019, court documents stated the RSPCA had received seven complaints in relation to welfare of animals housed at Broom’s property.

“Due to jurisdictional issues, the matters were referred to Biosecurity Queensland,” the documents said.



Agricultural industry development and fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the review will continue to ensure that the state’s animal welfare laws remained current, and protected the welfare of all animals in Queensland.

“I know Queenslanders love their animals as valued members of their families,” Mr Furner said.

“They are also vital to agricultural production, involved in sport and recreational activities, and they assist individuals and services in areas such as quarantine and security.

“While the current laws have served us well, they’ve been operating for 20 years without a significant review.

“In that time, the community’s expectations for animal welfare has evolved.”

Mr Furner said this review would examine all aspects of the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001, to ensure that the Act continued to meet changing community expectations and modern animal welfare practices.

“RSPCA Queensland is an important animal welfare partner with the Queensland Government and we will be working closely with them on this review,” he said.

“I encourage anyone who has an interest in the care of animals to have a say as part of the review – whether you have pets, produce livestock for a living, or work with animals.”

An RSPCA spokesman responded to questions regarding a potential rescue centre in south west Queensland, due to the fact the closest shelters were in Kingaroy and Toowoomba.

“RSPCA is funded almost entirely by donations,” he said.

“This currently limits the areas where we can operate, particularly in terms of shelters and inspectorate facilities.”

Slider on the mend with an RSPCA worker. Picture: RSPCA

The spokesman said they had facilities along the eastern coast from Cairns to the Gold Coast, and as far inland as Toowoomba, and said other parts of Queensland were predominantly covered by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF).

“RSPCA Qld would love to be able to provide facilities and an inspectorate function across the entirety of Queensland but we would need assistance from the government to fund these operations,” he said.

As part of the review, the government were seeking feedback on issues including:

Mandatory reporting by veterinary professionals of animal welfare concerns;

Prohibited events, regulated surgical procedures and offence exemptions;

The use of baits and traps;

Restraining dogs in open utility vehicles and trucks;

The use of animals in science;

Inspector powers and arrangements for externally appointed inspectors;

The management of animals seized during animal welfare investigations; and

Penalties for animal cruelty.

Have your say before midnight, May 21, by visiting the DAF website, and search for ‘ACPA review’ to complete the survey or submit a written response.