QGC worker knowingly drove drunk from camp after test

BUSTED: After blowing over the limit on a breathalyser at a camp, a QGC worker decided to jump in a ute and head home. Pic: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

BUSTED: After blowing over the limit on a breathalyser at a camp, a QGC worker decided to jump in a ute and head home. Pic: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

BLOWING into the breathalyser at her worker’s camp, QGC worker Isabel Stuart saw she was over the limit from drinking the night before but chose to get behind the wheel of her utility vehicle anyway.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Stuart was intercepted by police at 8.44am on her driveway, after they received a tip off about a suspected drink driver on February 22.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said Stuart drove over the general alcohol limit, returning a reading of 0.061.

“(Stuart) was required to stay at the (camp) for 20 minutes so a secondary test could be conducted, the informant stated the defendant exited the site and travelled towards Chinchilla,” snr const Tahana said.

“Police located the defendant’s vehicle travelling along Chinchilla Tara South Rd and it conducted a right hand turn into a drive way.

“She (told police) she had consumed alcohol the previous evening and had finished drinking approximately 10 beers at 10.30pm.”

Stuart told Magistrate Tracy Mossop that she had called her boss the morning of the offence, and he told her to take the ute home, have a rest, eat some food, and to come back to work when she was feeling better.

“I (also) asked the security if I was able to go and he said ‘yeah you can go’,” Stuart said.

Magistrate Mossop told Stuart there was absolutely no excuses for drink driving.

“It’s a lesson to everyone, if you have a big night the night before you don’t go driving too soon the next morning,” she said.

Stuart pleaded guilty to driving over the alcohol limit on Thursday, July 9.

Magistrate Mossop fined Stuart $250 and suspended her licence for one month.

A conviction was recorded for the offence.