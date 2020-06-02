Menu
The winter edition of QCWA Ruth magazine has arrived.
QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

2nd Jun 2020 4:15 PM

The days are getting shorter and the wind is getting colder, so what better excuse to cosy up on the couch with a cuppa and the new Winter edition of QCWA Ruth magazine?

This year the QCWA is celebrating its primary product as sheep - so for this issue, the Ruth team have followed suit with fantastic lamb-based dishes to cook, making your own woolly crocheted plant, a step-by-step of taking wool from fleece to yarn, and a look into what it's like doing life on a milk sheep farm and making sheep cheese.

You'll also discover the talented art deco-era artist Erté and his wonderful fashion artworks - they will leave you in awe - and the amazing woman behind five decades of cake decorating.

From Monday, June 1, you can enjoy these stories and more in 90 beautiful pages of inspirational tales, creative ideas, recipes and extra goodies to 'live an inspired life'.

Find your copy at your local newsagent or call 07 4690 9310 to subscribe.

