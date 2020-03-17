Qantas to cut 90 per cent of international flights

Qantas has cut almost a quarter of its international capacity for the next six months. Picture: Getty

Qantas will slash international flights by 90 per cent as the company reels from the impact of coronavirus.

In an announcement this morning, Qantas and Jetstar said about 150 planes will be grounded - which includes almost all the company's wide-bodied fleet - and there would be more cuts to services due to the pandemic.

It follows the Federal Government's advisory to Australians against non-essential overseas travel, and mandatory two-week self-isolation for returning travellers.

Total international capacity will be cut by around 90 per cent until May at least - a further 23 per cent reduction on cuts announced previously.

Qantas said the reduction "largely reflects the demand impact of severe quarantine requirements on people's ability to travel overseas".

Meanwhile, domestic capacity will be cut by 60 per cent until at least the end of May.

"This represents the grounding of around 150 aircraft, including almost all of the group's wide-body fleet.

"Previously announced cuts in place from end-May through to mid-September remain in place and are likely to be increased, depending on demand."

Qantas has also flagged that the "precipitous decline" in demand for travel, along with the cuts to flights, meant it was facing a significant labour surplus, AAP reports.

