Qantas, Jetstar domestic flights resume as restrictions ease

Qantas and Jetstar will be increasing the amount of domestic routes from July 1.

Both airlines will see capacity increase from 5 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels, to 15 per cent by the end of June. This equates to more than 300 more return flights per week.

The airline industry has been battered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with the airline forced to stand down 20,000 employees workers due to travel bans and border closures.

Earlier this month, the airline announced that both Qantas and Jetstar passengers will experience a new way of flying from June 12, with both carriers implementing a string of changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed the Fly Well program, passengers will see a number of temporary changes rolled out to keep both passengers and crew safe while in the air. The changes include optional masks on board for passengers, hand sanitising stations installed at departure gates and enhanced aircraft cleaning between flights.

There will also be changes to the way passengers check in for their flights, with the airline encouraging everyone to use contactless check-in (via online/app) and a self-serve bag drop prior to boarding.

But keeping the middle-seat free, which the airline introduced in April, will become a thing of the past under the new health and safety measures because the policy is impractical.

It is understood the increase on services will focus on capital city routes particularly between Melbourne and Sydney, and a number of routes to-and-from Canberra.

Qantas said an increase on intrastate flights for Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia will also commence, with a boost in weekly flights to and from Broome, Cairns and Rockhampton.

Qantas currently has five weekly return flights from Sydney to Melbourne, but that will increase to 46 flights by the end of June. From Sydney to Brisbane, which currently has four weekly flights, will be increased to 21 by the same date.