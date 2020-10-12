Qantas ‘flight to nowhere’ dubbed ‘obscene’

After selling out in minutes, 150 eager passengers boarded a scenic tour flight on a Qantas plane departing from Sydney today. Picture: Flightradar24.com

After selling out in minutes, 150 eager passengers boarded a scenic tour flight on a Qantas plane departing from Sydney today. Picture: Flightradar24.com

With many itching to travel but forced to stay grounded due to the pandemic, 150 passengers were lucky enough to board a commercial aircraft for Qantas yesterday - en route to nowhere!

Last month, the Australian airline announced that it will operate a special seven-hour scenic joy flight across the Northern Territory, Queensland and NSW to cater for frequent flyer members desperate to experience life at 38,000 feet.

The flight departed Sydney at 10.45am on Saturday morning.

But many people weren't too impressed.

Qantas' ‘Great Southern Land’ scenic ‘flight to nowhere’ has just departed Sydney. It will return in approximately 7 hours. https://t.co/R7QrSFW9m8 pic.twitter.com/VXrXALncph — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 9, 2020

See also: Qantas is selling its Boeing 747 bar carts

Dubbed the 'Great Southern Land' scenic flight, passengers boarded the airline's famed 'Emily' Boeing 787 Dreamliner which is normally reserved for international flying.

The unprecedented 'flights to nowhere' sold out in record time, within 10 minutes of going on sale.

There were 150 seats listed for $787 for an economy seat, $1787 for Premium and a few business class seats for $3787.

The move was slammed for being a waste of money and also bad for the environment.

Others also said it was a sign of how desperate to travel Australians are becoming in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Aussie airline said the Great Southern Land scenic flight operated with net zero emissions - with carbon emissions from the flight 100% offset.

How badly people want to get out:

“It's probably the fastest selling flight in Qantas history." Qantas' seven-hour flight to nowhere sells out in 10 minutes. https://t.co/mgLu89LYVZ pic.twitter.com/iBrwISq3tz — Phil Cooke (@PhilCooke) October 10, 2020

"We knew this flight would be popular, but we didn't expect it to sell out in 10 minutes," a Qantas spokesman said.

"It's probably the fastest-selling flight in Qantas history."

The Qantas Dreamliner called ‘Emily’ will host the flight. Picture: James Morgan/Qantas Yam Dreaming by Emily Kame Kngwarreye

The border-free flight touched down in Sydney after seven hours of soaring over some of the country's most iconic landmarks, including Uluru, Kata Tjuta, the Whitsundays, Gold Coast, Byron Bay and of course Sydney Harbour.

Passengers also enjoyed a specially curated Neil Perry dining menu on board.

The flight path can be viewed in real time on flightradar24.com, search QF787 on the morning of departure. Picture: Flightradar24.com.

@Qantas re:flight to nowhere

I thought Aussies might be concerned about climate change. Guess not . Unlike my past trips I'll fly @AirCanada next time — ccliffy (@ccliffy) October 10, 2020

7 hour QANTAS flight to nowhere.



Glad ‘The Great Reset’ is shredding our children’s future for fake environmental salvation. #thegreatresethttps://t.co/40Ujq59uus pic.twitter.com/JU7FzFSPfM — E.V. Nabokov (@katevonlaegel) October 10, 2020

Flights to Nowhere are Flights to a Hotter Planet. Flying’s the most warming single thing you can do. Passengers on this flight-to-nowhere will increase their annual emissions by 10% in just 7 hours! — helping kill the Great Barrier Reef they gawk at from their windows. — Mark Carter (@mcarter_nofly) October 10, 2020