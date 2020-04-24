Menu
Qantas’ Anzac Day rescue flight for more stranded Aussies

by Ellen Whinnett
24th Apr 2020 2:43 PM
A plane-load of Australians and New Zealanders stranded in South America by the coronavirus lockdown will return to Australia on a special repatriation flight.

The Anzac Day rescue flight by Qantas will see 150 Australians and 20 Kiwis flown from Buenos Aires in Argentina on Saturday, arriving back into Melbourne at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Flight QF7028 has been organised by Qantas at the request of the Government to bring home Australians who have been stranded for weeks by the coronavirus lockdown and border closures.

It is the fifth such flight, following two rescue missions out of Wuhan, the coronavirus epicentre in China, and one each from Tokyo in Japan and Lima in Peru.

Qantas is using a 787 Dreamliner aircraft named Kookaburra for the flight, which will take about 15 hours direct.

The flight captain Alex Passerini said he and the entire crew who volunteered for the flight were proud to be playing their part in getting people home.

"It's a real privilege representing the national carrier on such a special flight on Anzac Day," he said.

"I also look forward to seeing the look on people's faces as they approach the aeroplane and see that kangaroo on the tail and hopefully make them feel like they are just about home."

