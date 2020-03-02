Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The massive Carpet Python that helped itself to a free feed in the Sunshine Coast Image: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers
The massive Carpet Python that helped itself to a free feed in the Sunshine Coast Image: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers
News

Python pigs out in terrifying snake and enter

by Cormac Pearson
2nd Mar 2020 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A scaly giant found a hell of a feast as it slithered into a guinea pig's home in the Sunshine Coast.

The Carpet Python was captured by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, who shared the picture saying, "it's not the snake's fault, he is just getting himself an easy feed."

"Make sure your pets enclosures are snake proof," they said.

"This goes for chicken coops, bird aviaries, guinea pig enclosures, cat runs and any other pet you may have in an enclosure!"

The post on Facebook had people sharing their experiences with snakes as Jess Anne shared the loss of her rabbit in an eerily similar way.

A commenter posted about a similar carpet python that ate her pet rabbit. Photo: Jess Anne
A commenter posted about a similar carpet python that ate her pet rabbit. Photo: Jess Anne

"Images are almost identical except this snake ate our pet bunny rabbit," Ms Anne said.

More Stories

Show More
carpet python editors picks guinea pigs pets pythons snakes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Pushing anti-vax propaganda on parents is not OK

        premium_icon OPINION: Pushing anti-vax propaganda on parents is not OK

        News I definitely don’t agree with anti-vaxxers thinking they have the right to shove their propaganda in the faces of parents, and in the most sneaky way possible – by...

        Murder, torture charges over little girl's disappearance

        premium_icon Murder, torture charges over little girl's disappearance

        News Murder, torture charges for missing Kaydence Dawita Mills

        CRIME SCENE: Early morning fire engulfs Kingaroy home

        premium_icon CRIME SCENE: Early morning fire engulfs Kingaroy home

        News Early morning Kingaroy house fire declared a crime scene.

        Car on side after two-vehicle crash in rural town's CBD

        premium_icon Car on side after two-vehicle crash in rural town's CBD

        News A car was flipped on its side as a result of a two-vehicle crash