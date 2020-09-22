‘Put a shirt on’: Fury over gym bra that shows woman's skin

A woman has shared a photo of the workout gear she was wearing when she was forced to leave her gym, leaving people horrified.

A woman has revealed she was forced to leave her gym mid-workout after being accused of "exposing three inches of waist".

Julia Maren, from Tennessee in the US, was working out in a black crop top bra and khaki leggings, which showed about 7.5cm of her midriff, when she said she was approached and told she would "have to leave the gym" if she didn't put a shirt on.

The mum said she was given "no explanation" as to why, calling out the behaviour as proof "double standards and sexism still exist".

"Today I was told I'd have to leave the gym if I didn't put a shirt on with no explanation. My workout was interrupted and I was told to take out my headphones for someone to tell me they could "get me a shirt if I need one" and that if I wanted to continue my workout I had to put one on," Julia wrote on Instagram.

Julia Maren was wearing this outfit when she was forced to leave her gym. Picture: letterstoadel

"WHAT?! So you're telling me that because three inches (7.5cm) of my waist is exposed that I'm not welcome in the gym," she continued, adding that men who wear "cut out" muscle tanks are allowed to train with their "nipples out".

"Thank you for taking time out of your day to let me know that double standards and sexism still exists."

Alongside her post Julia added a photo of herself in the gym, looking down at the black bra that had caused offence, pondering what the "problem" with her outfit was.

"If the problem is that I will be a distraction, why isn't the accountability on the one who is distracted?" she said, calling it a "deep-rooted issue".

"When will we stop policing women's bodies and HOLD THE OTHERS ACCOUNTABLE FOR SEXUALISING THEM," she said.

"And WHEN will we start ALLOWING women to feel comfortable enough in the gym to wear whatever the f**k is comfortable to them in an otherwise already uncomfortable environment?"

She said the behaviour was ‘proof double standards and sexism still exist’. Picture: letterstoadel

She ended her post by joking she would wear a "bro tank with my nipple out" the next time she worked out - with the post quickly gathering huge attraction and support.

"Political correctness gone mad! I don't see a problem … except with the gym," one commented.

"To me you're wearing standard gym clothes and look amazing. If I was distracted by you it would be with admiration for your outfit and how hard you work not because I could see your tummy," another agreed.

"This is insane. From one woman to another, you rock, you look amazing, don't change," someone else wrote.

Others declared the outfit was "normal" attire for a workout, while some branded the move to kick her from the gym a "disgrace".

"The way you were treated was disgusting," one man added.

"I think it's just wrong," another mused.

She regularly shares inspiring messages with her followers. Picture: letterstoadel

Julia regularly shares photos on Instagram from her workouts along with motivational captions to help inspire others.

She's not the first woman to have been booted out of their gym for an outfit deemed "inappropriate".

Last month, Sydney woman Gabi Goddard was "asked to leave" her gym after being told her outfit was showing "so much skin".

The 27-year-old said she was approached by a member of staff and asked to go home and "change" before she could continue her workout while wearing a sports bra and a grey pair of "scrunch bum" shorts.

She said she was "horrified" by the way her outfit choice was being policed and called on the objectification of women to stop.

