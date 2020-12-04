‘Put a bullet in your head,’ Dog owner to pound staff

A man has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court over threatening animal shelter staff. Photo: File

A man has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court over threatening animal shelter staff. Photo: File

A DOG owner, who abused council pound staff and told one he was going to return and "put a bullet in your head", has fronted court.

Zane Ridgway pleaded guilty to one count of committing public nuisance.

Police Prosecutor Sonia Edwards said Mr Ridgway attended the Hervey Bay Pound on August 26 to find out if his dog had been impounded.

When they confirmed it was and advised him how much it would cost to get him out, he became "quite aggressive".

"He's punched the safety glass and attempted to grab the employee from underneath, he's grabbed a bottle of hand sanitiser and sprayed the bottle over the employee," he said

"He's threatened to come back and put a bullet in the employee's head and continued to yell and abuse, he was asked to leave several times.

"He returned and apologised for his actions … he made full and frank admissions."

Duty lawyer Warren Hunter said Mr Ridgway reacted badly and had reflected on his actions.

"He is remorseful, it is a bad incident but never the less, he tried to right a wrong as soon as possible."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said people had a right not be abused at work.

"You obviously realise that after the event and you went back to apologise, to your credit.

"I'm going to reduce the penalty otherwise imposed."

Mr Ridgway was fined $750 and a conviction was recorded.