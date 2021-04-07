Puppy’s abduction leaves owner, breeder ‘devastated’

HELP FIND DODGE: Dalby police are appealing for information after Dodge the Australian cattle dog was stolen from the Dalby Showgrounds on April 2. Picture: Contributed

A dog owner and his breeder have been left devastated after their puppy was stolen from Dalby Showgrounds during the Easter Break.

Dalby police were investigating the dog‘s disappearance on April 2, after he was kidnapped along with a Toyota Prado about 2am on April 2.

The Toyota Prado was discovered several hours later with no damage at Gold Park Sporting Club in South Toowoomba, with the puppy nowhere in sight.

Originally named Badger, the Australian cattle dog called Dodge was sold to an Armidale resident by dog breeder Hilary Krause, who resides in the Ipswich region.

“[The owner] rang us a few weeks ago, and we interviewed her to adopt to see if she was a good candidate, and she ticked all the boxes,” Mrs Krause said.

Little Dodge hasn’t been seen since April 2. Picture: Contributed

“We then met her in Toowoomba where she paid for Dodge … she then travelled to Dalby for a horse event over the weekend.

“This is when Dodge went missing.”

According to Mrs Krause, Dodge’s new owner had attended the Australian Reining Breeders Classic, where Dodge was sleeping near his new owner’s vehicle.

She returned later that evening to find her car had been stolen, along with Dodge.

“I received a text on Saturday morning, where they told me their car had been stolen from the showgrounds as well as Dodge,” Mrs Krause said.

“I’m speechless that people can just go ahead and knock things off like that, especially a small puppy.”

Mrs Krause said she was upset and deeply concerned for Dodge, and hoped he hadn’t fallen into the wrong hands.

“Cattle dogs especially need that physical and mental stimulation, they can’t just spend their lives in the yard doing nothing,” she said.

“We’re hoping for his return, and that he hasn’t been taken by the wrong type of people.”

Mrs Krause has trawled Facebook marketplace and Gumtree in an effort to find Dodge on the off chance his kidnappers had attempted to sell him online, to no avail.

Dodge has been microchipped luckily, however it’ll be under his original name of Badger.

If you have any information relating to Dodge’s whereabouts, please contact Mrs Krause on 0414 652 546, or Policelink on 131 444.

