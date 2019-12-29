Menu
Queensland Police Service.
Breaking

‘Punch-up’ in front of restaurant lands one man in hospital

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
28th Dec 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 29th Dec 2019 9:01 AM
ONE man is in hospital after an alleged assault this afternoon out the front of Boathouse Rockhampton.

Both police and paramedics were called to the Quay St restaurant at 4.34pm to reports of two men "having a punch-up".

Paramedics treated one man for head injuries, and he was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

It is unknown what injuries the second man was treated for and whether he was transported to hospital.

No one has been charged over the alleged incident at this point in time.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

