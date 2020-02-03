Pucovski reveals impact of latest concussion blow

Will Pucovski flicks a ball through the leg side during his innings for the Australia XI.

Will Pucovski flicks a ball through the leg side during his innings for the Australia XI.

Batting prodigy Will Pucovski admitted he was feeling "on-off'' in the hours after suffering another bout of concussion on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Australia's brightest batting prospect was subbed out of the 50-over match between the Cricket Australia XI and the English Lions after a freakish fall at the batting crease.

Watch LIVE coverage of the best international & domestic cricket on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

It is believed to be the eighth time Pucovski has suffered concussion following a wide range of bizarre setbacks since he was first concussed playing schoolboy AFL after hitting his head on the knee of a fellow player as he fell in a sling tackle.

Pucovski was attempting a quick single when his bat became stuck in the turf as he slid it to make his ground, prompting him to fall awkwardly forward.

Will Pucovski flicks a ball through the leg side during his innings for the Australia XI.

"I remember what happened - obviously my bat got stuck and I tumbled over and I smacked my head on the ground - a bit unfortunate,'' Pucovski said after the match.

"I am a bit on-off. I feel all right for 15 minutes and average for 15. Should be back in action pretty quickly though.

"I will keep in touch with the docs and hopefully start to reduce a few symptoms … get back into it. It is part of the game''.

Pucovski's list of concussions include being struck while batting for Victoria, hitting his head on a door at the home and being hit by a ball flying out of nowhere at a net session.

He was subbed out of Sunday's match after failing a concussion test and replaced by Xavier Crone.

The Lions (4-285) reeled in the home side's score of 8-281 with 10 balls to spare with local Gold Coast boys shining for both teams.

Max Bryant rebounded from his recent axing for the Brisbane Heat to make 102 off 60 while a steady century from Sam Hain, raised on the Coast before settling in England, proved the matchwinner.

Will Pucovski is helped from the field after suffering concussion.

South Australia Jake Lehmann took over the captaincy and will be on standby to lead the side again if Pucovski fails concussion tests before the next match on Tuesday.

Pucovski has had a brief but volatile senior career. He has at times displayed immense potential and moved to the brink of Test selection.

He would have been chosen for the first Test of this summer against Pakistan but withdrew himself from contention due to mental health issues, later returning to the Sheffield Shield with Victoria before being named CA captain.

"Obviously there's been some challenges, but I'm definitely making big strides forward," Pucovski said before the Lions game.