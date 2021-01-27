Menu
A pub in western Queensland is giving patrons the chance to tackle an $80 burger – weighing multiple kilos. Could you do it?
Food & Entertainment

Pub’s $80 ‘ultimate burger challenge’

27th Jan 2021 5:42 PM

A pub in Queensland's west is giving patrons the chance to tackle what very well could be the biggest beef burger we've ever seen.

Setting customers back $80, the mammoth feed at the Nindigully Pub weighs multiple kilos, and looks like it'd prove a challenge for even the most hardcore meat, bread and fried potato fans among us.

Involving a 1.2kg meat patty, 1kg bun, a whole head of lettuce and vegetables, the "road train" burger - the size of a wedding cake - is surrounded by 1kg of chips and onion rings, bringing the meal's entire weight to about 5kg.

According to the venue's website, it can feed a minimum of four people and as many as six.

Shared to the Blokes and their Pub Feeds page by diner Billy Eller, hungry Australians took to the comments to declare they "could definitely smash one".

"Shut up and take my money," wrote one user.

"Easy done," quipped another, while a friend added it would be "light work mate".

Mr Eller wrote that he and a mate "couldn't eat it all" and it "nearly put me off my beer".

Other commenters remarked that while it "looks like a mean feed", they weren't a fan of the "bread to meat ratio".

A pub in Queensland’s west is giving patrons the chance to tackle what very well could be the biggest beef burger we’ve ever seen. Picture: Facebook
Another customer who had attempted to tackle the burger weighed in, confessing they hadn't been able to finish it by themselves.

The pub's challenge is that if a single person - alone - can eat the whole thing, they're awarded a keg of beer.

"Mate that's a good challenge," one man remarked.

"I'd have to starve for a week to be able to eat it I reckon, but if someone ever does it I say they've earnt the beer."

Originally published as Pub's $80 'ultimate burger challenge'

