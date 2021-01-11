Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Public to have say on CHO’s extraordinary COVID powers

by Jessica Marszalek
11th Jan 2021 2:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queenslanders have until Wednesday to have their say on the proposed extension of Jeannette Young's extraordinary powers to oversee the COVID response to September this year.

The Chief Health Officer was handed her sweeping powers to regulate people's behaviour - from mandating masks and hotel quarantine, to closing businesses and borders - in March last year to allow Queensland to respond to the emerging pandemic.

The powers were bestowed in a late-night emergency sitting of parliament without any public debate.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Peter Wallis
Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Peter Wallis

But the parliament is now asking for public input as it considers legislation that will extend her unprecedented powers until September 30.

The explanatory notes to the Bill say that authorities need to maintain their ability to respond at short notice to evolving situations to risks such as interstate cross-border travel.

"As the situation relating to COVID-19 continues to evolve across Australia and internationally, it is difficult to determine with absolute certainty how long the emergency response measures, particularly the emergency powers provided to the Chief Health Officer and emergency officers appointed under the Public Health Act 2005, will be required," the Bill says.

"Therefore, an extension of the amendments, until 30 September 2021, is considered to be the least restrictive and reasonably available way to allow for the continuation of the Queensland Government's health response to respond to any emerging threats of COVID-19 in Queensland while also considering the impact that a vaccine becoming available may have on limiting the public health risks of COVID-19 in Queensland."

It says a further extension past September may be required in the future.

For details on making a public submission, click here.

Originally published as Public to have say on CHO's extraordinary COVID powers

More Stories

chief health officer coronavirus coronavirus qld editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Splash into summer with Regional Pool Parties

        Premium Content Splash into summer with Regional Pool Parties

        News Council has partnered with SwimFit to deliver a series of family fun days at pools across the region. Here’s when and where:

        Women’s mobile health clinic set to hit regional towns

        Premium Content Women’s mobile health clinic set to hit regional towns

        News Here’s when you can expect the free Darling Downs Health women’s mobile clinic to...

        Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must...

        News FREE STORY: Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from January 2, must isolate...

        Western Downs: List of flooded roadways

        Premium Content Western Downs: List of flooded roadways

        News UPDATED: Here’s a list of roadways that are currently affected by floodwaters in...