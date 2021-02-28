Public tip leads to alleged nightclub drug bust
A man has been charged after sniffer dogs helped in the raid of a popular Noosa nightclub where police allegedly found cocaine.
Young woman allegedly busted in roadside drug test
A police spokesman confirmed a public tip led to the arrest of a 29-year-old at a Hastings St club on Friday night about 8pm.
The Sunshine Beach man was charged with one count of possessing a dangerous drug exceeding Schedule 3.
According to the Drugs Misuse Regulation 1987, the Schedule 3 quantity of cocaine is 2g.
The man is due to appear in the Noosa Magistrates Court on March 23.