A Noosa nightclub was searched on Friday night.
Crime

Public tip leads to alleged nightclub drug bust

Eden Boyd
28th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
A man has been charged after sniffer dogs helped in the raid of a popular Noosa nightclub where police allegedly found cocaine.

Young woman allegedly busted in roadside drug test

A police spokesman confirmed a public tip led to the arrest of a 29-year-old at a Hastings St club on Friday night about 8pm.

The Sunshine Beach man was charged with one count of possessing a dangerous drug exceeding Schedule 3.

Bay Village Noosa on Hastings St.

According to the Drugs Misuse Regulation 1987, the Schedule 3 quantity of cocaine is 2g.

The man is due to appear in the Noosa Magistrates Court on March 23.

crime dog squad hastings street noosa scd crime sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
