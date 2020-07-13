Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man will face court after allegedly performing a sexual act toward a man who was fishing on the North Coast. Picture: Pete Johnson
A man will face court after allegedly performing a sexual act toward a man who was fishing on the North Coast. Picture: Pete Johnson
Crime

Public sex act accused to front court

Liana Turner
13th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is due to face court later this month after he allegedly carried out a sexual act upon another man on the North Coast.

Police said in a statement the alleged victim, a 27-year-old man, was fishing in an area near Tweed Coast Rd at Wooyung about 12.50pm on Friday when he was approached by the accused.

The 62-year-old, from Bogangar, was engaged in a conversation with the younger man when the alleged victim noticed he was "performing a sexual act", police said.

"The victim returned to his vehicle and noted the registration number of the alleged offenders vehicle," police said in a statement.

"Later that same day police attended the home of the alleged offender where he was placed under arrest and conveyed to the Tweed Heads Police Station."

There, he was charged with carrying out a sexual act with another without consent and intimidation.

He was granted conditional bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, July 27.

north coast crime northern rivers crime public sex act tweed byron police district tweed crime tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why this Tara woman won’t be allowed to drive until 2021

        premium_icon Why this Tara woman won’t be allowed to drive until 2021

        Crime THE defendant was pulled up while “buying smokes”. Now she won’t be able to drive to buy smokes until 2021.

        Emergency services respond to Wandoan structure fire

        premium_icon Emergency services respond to Wandoan structure fire

        News CREWS are arriving at the scene of a fire near Wandoan.

        House gutted by thieves while owner worked away

        premium_icon House gutted by thieves while owner worked away

        News A Western Downs man came home to find his toaster stolen - along with everything...

        Hundreds of job opportunities for the Western Downs

        premium_icon Hundreds of job opportunities for the Western Downs

        News MORE than $4.1 million of funding will be delivered to the region, which is...