UPDATE: Another person in house with armed man in M'boro

Christian Berechree
Boni Holmes
by and
24th Dec 2019 6:42 AM | Updated: 8:16 AM

UPDATE: The armed man holed up in a house in Maryborough has another person in the house with him.

Superintendent Craig Hawkins spoke to the media, saying the other person was safe.

He said the armed man was known to police and officers were working to resolve the situation peacefully.

The man is understood to be in possession of a "bladed weapon", Supt Hawkins said.

It is unknown if he has any other weapons.

Supt Hawkins said information about the armed man came to police from the public about 2am today.

Police negotiations continue, with a police dog being used and a "door opening implement" on site.

Ambulance and fire crews are on scene, as per the police contingency plan.

EARLIER: POLICE have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in relation to an armed man in Maryborough.

A declaration was made at 3.35am after the man, who is believed to be in a residential property, stated he had weapons and would use them on others.

Police were notified and immediately attended the scene, establishing a cordon of the area.

Maryborough's Adelaide Lane between Ann and Albert sts is in the middle of an alleged siege. Streets surrounding the lane have been blocked off by police.
Maryborough's Adelaide Lane between Ann and Albert sts is in the middle of an alleged siege. Streets surrounding the lane have been blocked off by police.

It is unknown if anyone else is inside the residence with the man.

"The PSPA declaration for Alice Street encompasses the area surrounding Alice Street to Adelaide Lane and boundaries of Bazaar Street, Anne Street and Lennox Street," police said.

Maryborough's Adelaide Lane between Ann and Albert sts is in the middle of an alleged siege. Streets surrounding the lane have been blocked off by police.
Maryborough's Adelaide Lane between Ann and Albert sts is in the middle of an alleged siege. Streets surrounding the lane have been blocked off by police. Boni Holmes

"Residents within the cordon are advised to stay indoors and members of the public are advised to avoid the area."

Specialist police and negotiators are on scene.

