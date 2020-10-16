Public, police cop eyeful during routine rural traffic stop

The Queen was still in England but the crown jewels were on full display when a routine traffic stop turned bizarre after a man stripped naked on the side of the D’Aguilar Highway. Photo: File

WHILE you should never hide anything from police, one South Burnett man quickly found out you should at least cover up the crown jewels when interacting with the law - or you'll find yourself in court.

Bradley Raymond Charrington faced Nanango Magistrates Court on October 15, charged with wilful exposure after a bizarre confrontation with police earlier this year.

On the afternoon of July 27, police intercepted Charrington's vehicle on the D'Aguilar Hwy at South Nanango.

Prosecutor senior sergeant Pepe Gangemi told the court after detaining Charrington, he became agitated and refused to leave the vehicle.

Police eventually moved him from the vehicle to the side of the highway for safety reasons and began to speak to him.

"He was asked if you had anything in his pockets, he said 'no I don't' and then removed all of his clothing," Sgt Gangemi said.

After removing his clothes, he exposed his genitalia to motorists who were slowing down while driving past the police vehicle.

"He was told multiple times to put his clothes back on and was subsequently arrested."

Charrington pleaded guilty to the charge, and told Magistrate Andrew Sinclair he thought he was following police directions as they had told him they wanted to search him.

He told the court he had been pulled over for speeding which he claimed occurred because his sock had become caught on the accelerator pedal and that he was shaken by this incident, making him seem nervous.

He then said once he had taken his clothes off and tried to hand them to police believing they wanted to do a "full body search", the officers then moved him away from his clothes, stopping him from putting them back on.

"I had to ask for my clothes back," he said.

Magistrate Sinclair took into account his plea of guilty and the "unpleasant interaction" Charrington had on the road and fined him $50, referred to SPER.

No conviction was recorded.



