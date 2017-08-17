Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gene Farrelly, director of United Project Partners Pty Ltd.
Gene Farrelly, director of United Project Partners Pty Ltd. Contributed
News

Public examination date set for in-liquidation developer

Matthew Newton
by
5th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PUBLIC examination of the financial affairs of Darling Downs and Gympie property developer United Project Partners Pty Ltd has been set down for March 9. 

UPP and several associated companies under the directorship of Gympie businessman Gene Farrelly went into liquidation in the middle of 2017, owing a combined $13 million to businesses, and people who had invested their superannuation in the United Group. 

Liquidator Adam Ward of Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants said in his most recent advice to creditors the public examination of the company would allow his office to maximise "the recoveries of the outstanding loan accounts" and "provide ASIC with a sufficiently detailed and evidenced supplementary report to enable ASIC to determine if prosecution action is required". 

A hearing on December 18 last year allowed for the production of records relating to the case. 

Mr Farrelly is among a list of six people who have been summoned for public examination in Brisbane's Federal Court in March. 

public examination toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list united project partners
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flood warnings for Darling Downs and Surat river systems

        premium_icon Flood warnings for Darling Downs and Surat river systems

        Weather A FLOOD warning has been issued for several rivers and their catchment areas that pass through the Darling Downs and Surat regions.

        • 5th Feb 2020 7:48 AM
        Big wet coming as drought-hit regions turn green

        premium_icon Big wet coming as drought-hit regions turn green

        News The big wet is on the way for large parts of the state today

        Mother charged for drug driving

        premium_icon Mother charged for drug driving

        News The mother of a seven-year-old girl was pulled over for a roadside drug test – the...

        Three Maranoa properties sell for $10 million-plus

        premium_icon Three Maranoa properties sell for $10 million-plus

        News Three Maranoa properties sold for more than $10 million.