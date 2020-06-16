Pub pours first beer since closing doors due to COVID-19

The Chinchilla Commercial Hotel Motel bar opened today for the first time in three months, welcoming new and old faces to the taps for an afternoon coldie.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease throughout the state, Commercial Hotel Sam Lee said he is keen to get back into the swing of things.

“I would like to say a big thankyou to those who have supported us since opening back up,” Mr lee said.

FIRST BEER: David and Tammy Watson visting Chinchilla from Warwick QLD.

The lucky patrons who scored the first beer were out-of-towners, David and Tammy Watson.

The Warwick couple decided to throw on their riding boots and head out west for a spare of the moment road trip.

“It’s great to get back to some sense of normality and the Australian way of life - being at the bar and having a good chat,” Mrs Watson said.

SECOUND BEER: Chinchilla local Don Hart enjoys a cold one after a long lockdown.

The second beer was bestowed upon Chinchilla local Don Hart, a familiar face who long missed frequenting his regular spots in town because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s good to get out, have a yarn, and be social again,” Mr Hart said.

“Especially for us males, it can be tough, we do miss the company.

“It has been really hard on some people, it’s good to get out and see familiar faces and get back to normal life.”

BACK IN BUISINESS: Chinchilla local Mick Bramley.

Also stopping by after work on his way to the barbers, Mick Bramley was keen for a beer after hard days work.

“It’s great for the community, and being at the bar, it’s relaxing and takes your mind off everything that’s happening in the world,” Mr Bramley said.



The Commercials front bar is open from 3pm Tuesday to Saturday, and social distancing rules apply - meaning only 10 patrons are allowed at a time until further restrictions ease.