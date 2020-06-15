Menu
FROM LEFT: Danny and Natalie Scotney.
News

Pub owner makes it to Groovin’ finals

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
15th Jun 2020 11:21 AM
A DULACCA pub owner is excited to have made it to the finals of Groovin’ from the Garage.

Natalie Scotney, 30, submitted the song Broken Mind that she wrote when she was 19.

“I wrote it a while ago,” she said.

“It’s one of the older ones I pulled out from the archives.

“I was a younger girl when I wrote it and it was about all of the turmoil that comes with distinguishing between male and female friendship, I suppose.”

Mrs Scotney has been into music ever since she could remember and started playing the piano at six years old.

“Off and on, my mum sort of taught me how to play. It’s something I enjoy doing.”

She was part of a band in high school and has played her music for pubs and uploaded some songs to YouTube.

When she was in high school, she played in instrumental music and also knows how to play guitar.

“Now I just play at my own pub because I’m free,” she said.

Mrs Scotney has lived in Dulacca for six years after spending time in Toowoomba and Brisbane.

She said the industry is easier to break into out west, but the vibes of the pubs in smaller towns are different than larger places like Dalby and Roma.

“The smaller towns, it’s more about background music, something for people to chill out to when they’re having a meal,” she said.

“You don’t want the music to be necessarily the focus of the night.”

But she hasn’t let anything stop her from entering the competition this year.

“I just wanted to sort of say, I’ve entered the competition to show everybody that it doesn’t matter what age you are.”

Finalist | Groovin From The Garage - The Originals Competition. Public Voting open Monday 15 June.

Posted by Western Downs Invites You on Sunday, 7 June 2020

Twelve other finalists were chosen, and all performances will be shared on the Western Downs Invites You Facebook page.

Voting is now open on the Western Downs Invites You Facebook page and the public is able to choose their favourite via a poll and help pick a winner.

