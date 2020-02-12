'Deadly' fight leaves local banned from every pub

A ROMA man has been banned from all pubs and clubs in town after a magistrate warned his most recent offence could have resulted in his friend's death.

Shane-Klint Lawton appeared in Roma Magistrates Court on Wednesday February 5 facing one charge of committing public nuisance within a licensed premises.

The court heard at midnight on December 22, 2019, police attended The Commonwealth Hotel in relation to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, police saw a large crowd gathering around an unconscious male laying at the entrance to the hotel on Bowen St.

Police observed a shirtless male loitering who was later identified as Lawton.

Witnesses told police that the unconcsious male and Lawton had been drinking together when the defendant heard someone at the bar had been king hit so he tried to intervene and was then asked to leave the premises.

Witnesses said the victim was trying to calm down Lawton and ordered him a courtesy bus.

CCTV provided to the police revealed Lawton pushed the victim with two hands on his chest which caused him to fall back and become unconscious.

The defence claimed Lawton was so intoxicated he couldn't remember the incident.

Magistrate Saggers told Lawton the situation could have ended with a fatality and he ultimately could have been charged with manslaughter.

"These aren't just throwaway lines that people can be killed in these instances Mr Lawton," Magistrate Saggers said.

"People think it doesn't happen, but it 100 per cent does happen.

"It happens in Brisbane and the Gold Coast and there's no reason why it can't happen in Roma."

The court heard the defendant had been charged for similar offences throughout the past 15 years.

"It seems that drinking is getting you into strife, you don't seem to be able to have one drink, there seems to be an issue here," Magistrate Saggers said.

Lawton pleaded guilty and was issued with a six month banning order from all licensed premises in Roma. He was given a probation period of 12 months and has been ordered to attend counselling. A conviction was recorded.