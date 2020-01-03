Psychologist won’t tame Kyrgios’s emotions

Nick Kyrgios admits his emotions could again get the better of him when he represents Australia in the ATP Cup despite the safety net provided by his teammates.

On probation from the ATP for aggravated behaviour following an official investigation, Kyrgios treads a fine line each time he's on court.

He revealed on Thursday he was receiving professional help, but hoped representing his country would again bring out the best in him as it has in the past.

"I've been seeing a psychologist," Kyrgios said ahead of Friday's Group F battle with Germany at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane.

"But I'm not thinking about it at all. I know when I'm in a team environment I'm not worried at all.

"It's more so when I'm just travelling and it's been a couple of weeks in a row where things can get a little out of hand."

However, Kyrgios won't apologise if he oversteps the mark.

"I'm always going to go out there and play with emotion and if I do happen to cross the line, I cross the line.

"That's just how it is. But I feel good. I'm just ready to go."

Kyrgios is set to meet Germany's No.2-ranked player Jan-Lennard Struff tonight, while Australia's top-ranked player Alex de Minaur faces German ace and world No.7 Alexander Zverev.

"I thrive on seeing younger guys like Alex do well … seeing his progression the last couple years has been awesome," Kyrgios said of de Minaur, who is ranked 18th in the world.

Struff was wary of what the enigmatic Kyrgios would offer.

Hewitt (L) watches Kyrgios during training. Picture: AAP/Darren England

"It's tough to predict what he's going to, how he's going to play," Struff said.

"But he's always at his best when he's playing for his country and so I predict him very, very strong.

"And for him and for me, it's the first match (of the year), so you don't know where you stand.

"Two years ago he beat me (in the Davis Cup) pretty easy here (in Brisbane). Even though I played a good match, he was just as strong.

"I managed to beat him in Madrid last year.

"It's going to be a tough match for sure, with the crowd here as well."

Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt predicted "bloody tough" encounters against the strong German outfit, and the two other Group F teams, Greece and Canada.

"We get no easy matches and, yeah, it's great preparation for these guys a couple weeks out from the Australian Open," Hewitt said.

"All these guys love playing on Pat Rafter Arena as well. I have full confidence in these guys. If they go out there and execute how they have been playing, I fully back them in any of these matches, but we're still going to have to go out there and play really well."