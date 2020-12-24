Psychic’s eerie predictions for 2021

A blind mystic “foretold” 9/11 and the rise of IS. And this modern Nostradamus also made predictions for 2021.

A blind mystic who reportedly predicted 9/11 foresees a cure for cancer, an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin and a "dragon seizing humanity" for 2021.

Baba Vanga, known as the "Nostradamus of the Balkans", died 20 years ago but is believed to possess an uncanny ability to see into the future.

The psychic grew up on a farm in what is now Macedonia and was blinded in a dust storm - which is what gave her the "second sight," according to her fans.

It is claimed she predicted President Donald Trump's coronavirus battle in October earlier this year and the sinking of Russian submarine Kursk in 1989.

Prior to her death at the age of 75 in 1996, the Bulgarian mystic claimed that 2021 would be the year that a cure for cancer is found.

She said: "At the beginning of the 21st century, humanity will get rid of cancer.

"The day will come when cancer will get tied with iron chains."

Her wild predictions also claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the victim of an assassination attempt next year - and that Islamic extremists will stage an attack on Europe.

She is said to have claimed: "(The extremists) will use an arsenal of chemical weapons against Europeans."

The mystic added: "The world will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters.

"The consciousness of people will change.

"Difficult times will come. People will be divided by their faith."

In perhaps her most bizarre prediction yet, the mystic claimed that a dragon would overcome humanity in 2021.

She is claimed to have said: "A strong dragon will seize humanity.

"The three giants will unite. Some people will have red money.

"I see the numbers 100, 5, and many zeros."

Followers of the mystic like to point to her 85 per cent accuracy in previous predictions, drawn from research by a former director of the Bulgarian Institute of Suggestology, Professor Georgi Lozanov.

However, a 2012 Washington Post investigation uncovered that many of the predictions attributed to the mystic actually have their origins in viral Russian social media posts.

No credible written version of the Baba's predictions is available to view, either.

And according to one Bulgarian newspaper, her neighbours were quick to spike the idea that she predicted 9/11 or the sinking of the Kursk.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Psychic's eerie predictions for 2021