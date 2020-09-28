Menu
Protest stops work at Adani coal terminal

by ASHLEY PILLHOFER
28th Sep 2020 3:32 PM
An anti-coal protester had his attempts to stop work at Adani's coal terminal thwarted this morning.

Police were called to the Abbot Point site in Bowen after the man locked on to coal loading infrastructure.

Activism group Frontline Action on Coal claimed responsibility for the action saying it was in response to work continuing at the Carmichael mine site.

Kyle Magee, 36, walked into the port and locked on to the infrastructure about 6am today.

Mr Magee used a colourfully painted elbow lock commonly known as a dragon sleave.

A protester on the Abbot Point Terminal property has locked on to part of the infrastructure using a ‘dragon sleeve’. Supplied
A protester on the Abbot Point Terminal property has locked on to part of the infrastructure using a ‘dragon sleeve’. Supplied


The father of two said he wanted to "set a good example" and that "direct action" and "getting out there and taking your morality into your own hands" was important.

An Adani spokeswoman said Mr Magee was removed from the site just before 8am.

She said the man used a dangerous device to lock his arms inside welded metal pipes.

The person can either remove themselves, or the police are forced to use an angle grinder to cut them off the equipment.

"Everyone has the right to express their opinion, provided they are doing so in a way that is legal, safe and does not put themselves, our employees or community members in harm's way," the spokeswoman said.

"Today's actions by this anti-coal activist are not legal or safe for themselves or anyone around them."

