Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brisbane Broncos player Jamil Hopoate is seen during training in Brisbane, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING
Brisbane Broncos player Jamil Hopoate is seen during training in Brisbane, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING
Rugby League

Broncos close ranks amid coronavirus concerns

by Chris Honnery
17th Mar 2020 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A bout of diarrhoea has hit Broncos star winger Corey Oates, forcing him to sit out of training on Monday.

It comes as the club has taken extra precautions to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, including not allowing anyone into the inner sanctum of the Broncos playing group.

Oates is likely to recover in time for Friday's clash with the Rabbitohs, however powerful outside back Herbie Farnworth is ready to be move into the left wing position if required.

Farnworth trained in place of Oates at Red Hill on Monday after his 28-minute stint against the Cowboys in their Round 1 clash in Townsville.

Jamil Hopoate, who debuted last weekend, looks set to have secured the right-edge backrow spot in place of the suspended Tevita Pangai Jr, who will miss a month of football after being charged with grade two dangerous contact.

 

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO. Every game of every round LIVE & Ad-Break Free during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

Pangai Jr's suspension has depleted Brisbane's forward stocks, with skipper Alex Glenn (hamstring), Matt Lodge (knee) and Joe Ofahengaue (suspension) all unlikely to play this weekend.

Rookie Brisbane forward Ethan Bullemor trained with the main squad prompting speculation he may be added to the bench for Friday's game.

However, Bullemor is on a development contract and would need special dispensation from the NRL to face South Sydney.

The club has also implemented extra precautions to protect their players from the COVID-19 virus.

Broncos veteran Darius Boyd said the players were limiting their exposure to strangers and fans.

"We're just trying to keep our little circle as a circle and that's about it," Boyd said. "(We're) making sure there's hand sanitiser and we're cleaning things.

"We're keeping our circle really close. No guests, no one who is outside … coming in."

 

Originally published as Broncos close ranks amid coronavirus concerns

More Stories

Show More
brisbane broncos broncos nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grim reality of lockdown in Australia

        Grim reality of lockdown in Australia

        News “Flattening the curve” through social distancing will save lives – but at a cost. So are weeks of unexpected shortages and job losses worth it?

        Major council projects to be fast-tracked in Dalby and surrounds

        premium_icon Major council projects to be fast-tracked in Dalby and...

        News THE mayor has outlined how council is planning to protect the local economy in the...

        RBTs suspended over COVID-19 concerns

        premium_icon RBTs suspended over COVID-19 concerns

        News Queensland Police Services will cease to conduct random breath and drug tests.

        What you need to know about COVID-19 in Chinchilla

        premium_icon What you need to know about COVID-19 in Chinchilla

        News AS Chinchilla braces for the impact of coronavirus across the region, these are the...