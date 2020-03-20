Protect, presere and propser key words for canditdate

SHOP LOCAL: Leigh-Anne Ryan, co-owner of 'The Shop' is on the ballot for this year’s council elections.

Fully entrenched in the Western Downs, with grandparents, parents, children and grandchildren all living in the region at some point, Leigh-Anne Ryan has a very strong connection to this area in the past, present and future.

Hoping to see this region grow and prosper, Ms Ryan is keen to play a part in it by putting her name on the ballot paper in the upcoming Western Downs Regional Council Election.

She is a born and bred Dalby girl who spent many years working alongside her Father, Graham Henderson in his Stock and Station agency which is a business now run by her son.

“I’m fully aware of the ups and downs concerning the rural industries, particularly at present,” she said

“I own and run a business in the main street of Dalby with my daughter and believe me I’ve experienced first-hand the tough side of business in today’s economic climate.”

“But along with the tough times there have been many good, successful times and any region cannot be defined purely in economic terms”

“Each and every community is only as strong as its basic unit and I see that as the Family unit.

“I firmly believe that when families are strong, communities prosper and the strength I am referring to is all inclusive – I am referring to the emotional, physical and financial strength of families.”

Noting that regional councillors are in the unique position of having ‘hands on’ interaction with their constituents, Ms Ryan is accepting the importance of travelling no matter how far in a region that is extensive geographical.

She has a passion to under local people, local issues and wants people to under that she is both contactable and approachable, regardless of the who they are as an individual.

“Every decision made in the council chambers, whether big or small has the potential to either positively or negatively impact a local resident, and to this end, I am very mindful,” she said.

“I assure you that a vote for me is a vote for open, accountable government and for the realisation that everybody matter, that everybody’s emotional, physical and financial health is paramount.

“The Western downs is full of strong, resilient, tenacious individuals and I think I am one of these.”