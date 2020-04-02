Free movies for Foxtel subscribers

Subscribers to Foxtel’s sport pack will receive access to its library of movies for free, as a result of coronavirus impacting live games.

With live sport hitting a screeching halt due to the coronavirus outbreak, Foxtel* has given its customers incentive to soften the blow.

Sport subscribers who don't already have movies included in their pack will now get free access to all 10 movie channels, as well as a library of more than 1000 movies on demand until June 30.

Customers will still maintain access to sport channels, which is focusing on archive specials, new documentaries, pop-up channels and live shows with the greats, after codes were forced to cancel games due to coronavirus measures.

Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany said, "We know nothing replaces live sport but we believe the combination of sports archive specials, new documentaries, pop-up channels and live shows together with access to all our movies is a real alternative."

"As Sport subscribers stay safe and settle in at home, we want to make sure they all get to experience the amazing depth and breadth of our movie offering.

"Sports fans around the world are all facing the same problem but I can assure them that live sport will be back and FOX SPORTS will remain Australia's home of sport."

It comes after Foxtel last week opened up its content library and data to its subscribers.

Customers were given more content to enjoy with access to the full range of drama, entertainment, lifestyle, documentaries, reality, Kids2 TV channels and on demand libraries, no matter what bundle they're on.

Foxtel Now customers will also have Drama Extra, Docos, Pop, Lifestyle and Kids added to their Essentials, Pop or Lifestyle packs.

This deal does not apply to movies.

All customers also have access to Multiscreen, which gives them the ability to cast Foxtel GO on up to two additional screens.

