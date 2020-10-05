Menu
LNP'S PROMISE: Member for Warrego Ann Leahy has welcomed the LNPs commitment to restore local maternity services for Chinchilla if elected on 31 October. Picture: Contributed
Politics

LNP's maternity pledge to take pressure off Dalby Hospital

Sam Turner
5th Oct 2020 10:30 AM
MEMBER for Warrego Ann Leahy has welcomed the LNP's $1.14 million pledge to restore maternity services in Chinchilla, saying it will help regional mums while taking pressure off of Dalby Hospital.

 

This major investment comes after Chinchilla's maternity services were dramatically closed two years ago, forcing expecting mothers to make the drive to Dalby.

Ms Leahy said the bypass placed on Chinchilla hospital has no doubt placed a lot of pressure on Dalby maternity services.

"Last year it was revealed in Parliamentary Estimates that the Dalby Hospital was close to going on maternity bypass," she said.

"As part of a major investment in better health services across Queensland, the LNP will trial on-demand birthing services with a new dedicated local team.

"The LNP have restored birthing services to Chinchilla before and we will do it again."

The opposition's plan for Chinchilla and Theodore is based on a similar model that has operated out of Goondiwindi.

It will be implemented through a co-ordinated clinical team by Darling Downs and Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services.

An on-demand service co-ordination team would be appointed for Chinchilla and Theodore as an initial 12 month trial.

It will cost $1.14 million for the first 12 months and use a midwifery continuity of care model.

If successful, the program could be rolled out to restore other maternity services in regional places like Mossman as well.

Ms Leahy said providing birthing services closer to home is not only good for local families, but encourages more people to live in rural and regional Queensland.

"It also takes pressure off neighbouring health services," she said.

"Mums in the bush deserve the same healthcare as mums in Brisbane."

