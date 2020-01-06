Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
High tech data collection from European space agencies will be put toward getting a clearer picture of where whales are in the sea.
High tech data collection from European space agencies will be put toward getting a clearer picture of where whales are in the sea.
Environment

Project to count whales from space

by PATRICK WHITTLE
6th Jan 2020 10:39 AM

An aquarium and an engineering firm in Massachusetts are partnering on a project to better protect whales by counting them from space.

The New England Aquarium in Boston, and Draper engineers say whale conservation needs new, higher-tech solutions to protect them from extinction.

They'll gather data from sources ranging from European space agencies to amateur radio operators to create a probability map of where in the ocean the whales might be.

John Irvine, chief scientist for data analytics with Draper says conservation groups will then be able to monitor whales and their movements.

"If whales are moving out of one area and into another, what's the reason for that? Is it due to ocean warming," Irvine said. "Is it changes in commercial shipping lanes? These are all questions we'll be able to start answering once we have the data."

animals conservation seniors-news spaces whales

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland records its lowest road fatalities since 1952

        premium_icon Queensland records its lowest road fatalities since 1952

        News Preliminary figures show there were 28 fewer deaths in 2019 than the year prior.

        'I find confidence sexy': Meet the real farmer Alex

        premium_icon 'I find confidence sexy': Meet the real farmer Alex

        News There’s more to this single Cunnamulla fella than meets the eye...

        Your guide to the weekend across the Western Downs

        Your guide to the weekend across the Western Downs

        News Looking for something to do? Look no further!

        Roma man found dead on property

        premium_icon Roma man found dead on property

        News Neighbours found him at his home at 8.55am.