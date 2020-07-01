Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Project guest’s brutal Victoria sledge

by Nick Bond
1st Jul 2020 11:48 AM

 

Comedian Ross Noble stuck the boot in over Victoria's new coronavirus outbreak during a hilariously savage appearance on The Project last night.

Appearing via video link from his family home on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, the British comedian couldn't contain his frustration over the state's exploding number of coronavirus cases.

"I don't know if you're across this, but currently the country's going through what scientists call the 'Spice Girls paradigm'," Noble explained.

Lisa Wilkinson sets him up …
Lisa Wilkinson sets him up …

 

. and Ross delivers a killer punchline.
. and Ross delivers a killer punchline.

"Hang on - what's the Spice Girls paradigm?" asked The Project's Lisa Wilkinson.

"Everyone's trying really hard, but Victoria's ruining it," he explained, to big laughs from the panel.

Victoria Beckham, of course, has been the least invested Spice Girl in recent years, famously refusing to join her bandmates on last year's massive reunion tour.

Noble said he was frustrated because Victoria (the state, not the Spice Girl) seemed close to eradicating the deadly virus before case numbers shot back up, forcing Premier Daniel Andrews to announce tough lockdowns in some suburbs from tonight.

"We nearly got rid of it! It's like when I'm on the phone to my mum and she says 'Oh, I'll you go.' I go 'OK', and she says 'Oh, did I tell you …' Argh!"

The Spice Girls on tour last year, without Victoria. Picture: Getty
The Spice Girls on tour last year, without Victoria. Picture: Getty

"I know that's me being cruel about my relatives, but maybe if people were a bit more rude to their families, there wouldn't be as many family gatherings and we would get the numbers down! Come on, be rude to your mum," he said.

One final quip from Noble was met with gasps from the Project panel: "There's so many old people ignoring the rules down at my local hardware store, they might as well conga straight to the funeral home," he said. Too much?

Still, viewers praised Noble for what might be the funniest joke to come out of this unfortunate development in Australia's coronavirus crisis:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Project guest's brutal Victoria sledge

More Stories

editors picks entertainment lisa wilkinson television the project

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scramble for jobs as restaurants boost staff

        premium_icon Scramble for jobs as restaurants boost staff

        Business Queensland restaurateurs say early restriction changes could mean the difference between making and losing money. Now, workers are scrambling for new jobs.

        Southwest woman attacked by two men, suffers injuries

        premium_icon Southwest woman attacked by two men, suffers injuries

        News CRIME WRAP: A young woman has been assaulted by two males known to her over the...

        Police track down Warrego Hwy suspect driver

        premium_icon Police track down Warrego Hwy suspect driver

        News UPDATE: Police intercepted the driver thought to be under the influence while...

        ‘Outrageous’: Warrego MP slams state government over outback pub fines

        premium_icon ‘Outrageous’: Warrego MP slams state government over outback...

        News ANN Leahy slams the labor government for allowing 30,000 people to protest in the...