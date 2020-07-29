Private school staff member ‘lied’ about trip south

A staff member at a Queensland private school has tested positive to coronavirus.

Queensland Health confirmed an employee at Park Ridge's Parklands Christian College in Logan returned a positive test Tuesday afternoon.

The school will be closed on Wednesday to allow cleaning and contact tracing.

The female staffer is a cleaner at the school.

It's understood she and another woman had been to Melbourne and Sydney and had lied about their travel.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young claimed the two women had returned from Melbourne on July 21 via Sydney and have since tested positive.

Dr Young said shopping centres and schools will now be closed for 48 hours while deep cleans are undertaken.

"We need to act really, really fast," she said.

She said anyone who lives in the Logan and Acacia Ridge areas who have symptoms should get tested.

Health Minister Steven Miles claimed they had both recently travelled together, including returning to Brisbane from Melbourne on July 21 via Sydney.

"They travelled on flights VA863 and VA977," Mr Miles said.

"The Queensland Health contact tracers are identifying close contacts from those flights."

The other woman is being tested.

"Queensland Health is working to determine where the virus may have been acquired, including working with the woman to gather necessary information about places she may have visited whilst infectious," a spokesperson told The Courier Mail.

"Vigilance is key to keeping community transmission out of Queensland."

"These young women have gone about their business within the communities that they live in," Mr Miles said.

"So there will be a large amount of contact tracing to be done, largely within the Logan and Springfield areas - including shopping malls, restaurants and a church.

"Our contact tracers are doing that work right now.

"There are also a number of close contacts in both of their households."

The school has 700 students and about 46 teaching staff and 65 non-teaching staff according to the latest data from 2019 on the My School website.

"The woman, who is under isolation, tested positive late yesterday after returning from interstate last week," A Queensland Health spokesperson said in a statement.

"The school will temporarily close until further notification to allow for cleaning and work will commence on contact tracing."

It is understood a testing clinic will be established at the Baskerville Sports Centre, at the school, from today.

In a letter to school personnel, obtained by The Courier-Mail¸ Queensland Health urged anyone feeling unwell to 'isolate immediately and avoid contact with others'.

"Queensland Health is currently working closely with the College to assess the situation," the letter said.

"Public Health advice will be provided to people who are identified as close contacts."

The new case brings the Queensland COVID-19 total to 1077, with six active cases.

Originally published as Private school staff member 'lied' about trip south