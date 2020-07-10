Prison rioters demanded Maccas, $1M, chopper, court hears

A HELICOPTER, McDonald's takeaway and $1 million were some of the demands of prisoners allegedly involved in the recent riot at the Darwin Correctional Centre, a court has heard.

One of the 21 alleged rioters, Jeffrey Ahwon - aged 23 - appeared in the Katherine Local Court facing charges of taking part in a riot and damage to property and was granted bail last month.

Prosecutor Alan Teague told the court Ahwon was allegedly one of the prisoners who were seen on the roof of the prison during the riot.

He said the prisoners allegedly pulled air vents from the roof and armed themselves with them.

The prisoners were also allegedly "yelling demands including McDonald's, a million dollars and a helicopter," Sgt Teague said.

The court heard Ahwon was allegedly involved in the riot just days after being released on a suspended sentence for previous offending.

Ahwon breached his suspended sentence almost immediately after being released, and allegedly reoffended by taking part in the riot during the four days he had restored from his sentence.

However, Ahwon's lawyer John Blackley said his client's alleged role in the riot "was in the lowest end".

"The damage to property that he is alleged to have been involved in happens at the very start where someone puts a chair through a window," he said.

Judge Therese Austin granted Ahwon bail on the condition he go straight to residential rehabilitation, saying there would be a significant delay in the charges being brought to trial.

Another five prisoners allegedly involved in the riot - each of whom were charged with arson, damage property in a riot and escape lawful confinement - appeared in the Darwin Local Court yesterday.

They were: David Risk, Aaron Hyde, Clinton James Japurula Price, Keiran Webster and Matej Hoi Tsung Vanko.

All five have been remanded in custody to return to court on September 2.

Originally published as Prison rioters demanded Maccas, $1M and a helicopter, court hears