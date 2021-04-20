Prince Harry ‘staying in the UK’

Prince Harry is understood to still be in the UK, with British media reporting he is staying for the Queen's upcoming birthday.

The Duke of Sussex was initially said to be flying home yesterday to be with his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, after attending his grandfather's funeral in London on Saturday.

But after two hours of peace talks with his brother, Prince William, and their father, Prince Charles, just after Prince Philip's funeral, Harry will stay and spend more time with his family, it's claimed.

UK newspaper Metro reports he booked an open flight to the US, allowing Harry the flexibility to return to California when he decides.

The Queen turns 95 on Wednesday, and is expected to hold an intimate celebration at Windsor Castle.

While the monarch's birthday is normally a pompous celebration with various events from April to June, the COVID-19 pandemic last year saw her spend it solo with her late husband, 99-year-old Philip, in line with social distancing rules.

This year, she is expected to be joined by other members of the royal family as they navigate the period of grief.

This Friday also marks the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child, Prince Louis, who will turn three.

Markle, who is expecting the couple's second child - a daughter - in coming months, was advised by doctors not to accompany her husband to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex paid her respects by penning a handwritten note to Philip which was placed alongside a floral wreath presented in honour of the Royal Marines.

Seeing each other for the first time since Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, Prince William and Harry were seen chatting during the televised funeral, and then spent up to two hours together behind closed doors with their father, Charles.

Harry agreed to join William for the unveiling of Princess Diana's memorial statue at Kensington Palace on July 1, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The brothers mingled with family members on the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, sparking hopes that the steps to healing their rift had been made.

