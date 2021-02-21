Prince Charles visits father Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Charles has visited the London hospital where his father, Prince Philip, is being treated.

The heir to the British throne appeared sombre as he left the King Edward VII hospital where the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh has been staying since Tuesday, according to British media reports.

Prince Charles, 72, wore a face mask as he arrived at the hospital following the 100-kilometre journey from his Highgrove residence in Gloucestershire.

Prince Philip was originally meant to be discharged after a few days after being admitted to hospital with an unnamed illness.

He will now stay into early next week because doctors want more time to monitor him.

This hospital stay is significantly longer than when he was last sick in December 2019.

"Following consultation with his doctor the Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week," a source with knowledge of the matter said.

"As we have said previously the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits."

Prince Philip turns 100 on June 10 and Prince Harry was expected to return to the UK for celebrations.

The Duke had wanted a modest affair, wishing to avoid fuss.

The news of his hospital stay came just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed they were leaving the royal family permanently.

It was understood that the Queen was trying to continue with business as usual, which some observers suggested was a deliberate strategy to play down the severity of the Duke's condition.

The morning after he was admitted, Prince Charles and Camilla visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham to learn about vaccination trials.

On Thursday, the Queen carried out her first official in-person event of the year and made one of her most senior royal aides a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order during a Windsor Castle ceremony.

