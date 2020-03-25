Menu
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images
Prince Charles diagnosed with coronavirus

by Stephen Drill in London
25th Mar 2020 8:40 PM
Prince Charles has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Prince of Wales, 71, has tested postive and is self-isolating at Balmoral Castle.

His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has not tested postive, a spokesman said.

Clarence House confirmed the diagnosis for the Duke of Cornwall, saying he had mild symptoms, "but otherwise remains in good health".

The news is a blow as Britain deals with a spike in the outbreak.

A makeshift 4000-bed hospital was being built in east London to deal with an expected wave of cases.

Prince Charles had met Prince Albert of Monaco, who a few days later tested positive for the virus.

Originally published as Prince Charles diagnosed with coronavirus

