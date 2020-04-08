Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Virginia Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Queensland Hospital.
Virginia Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Queensland Hospital.
News

Prince Andrew accuser tested for virus

by Shiloh Payne
8th Apr 2020 5:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRINCE Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre is being tested for COVID-19 in a Cairns hospital after showing symptoms of the virus.

The 36-year-old posted a photo of herself in hospital on Twitter on Tuesday night, saying she was "so scared."

Giuffre said she was suffering from the three main symptoms, having trouble breathing, a cough and a fever.

 

 

"Getting tested for COVID-19 praying it's not positive," she wrote.

Messages of strength and well wishes poured on to the post showing support for the Cairns local, who responded to comments with thanks.

"I just hate hospitals, have had quite a few bad experiences in my time."

Giuffre has spoken openly about claims that Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew from the age of 17 in 2001 and three times in total.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied her claims, his response to the allegations and his ties to Epstein resulted in him being relieved from his royal duties.

 

 

 

Originally published as Prince Andrew accuser tested for virus

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health prince andrew virginia roberts giuffre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Going the extra mile(s) to send Roma medical supplies

        premium_icon Going the extra mile(s) to send Roma medical supplies

        News DAVID Lefrancke flew his own plane to deliver Roma 20kg of medical supplies, including hand sanitiser, masks and gowns after hearing the town was in desperate need and...

        Roma woman tells of her ‘life-changing’ MS treatment

        premium_icon Roma woman tells of her ‘life-changing’ MS treatment

        News AMANDA Weyman-Jones and daughter Chloe travelled to Moscow, Russia in January for a...

        Serial drug driver slammed by magistrate in Chinchilla

        premium_icon Serial drug driver slammed by magistrate in Chinchilla

        News A YOUNG Chinchilla man hasn’t learnt his lesson, being pulled over while high on...

        MP tells visitors: ‘don’t come out west for Easter’

        premium_icon MP tells visitors: ‘don’t come out west for Easter’

        News Why this MP is warning Queenslanders against travelling west for the Easter break.