Prime mover smashes into car along Warrego Highway in Dalby

HIGHWAY CRASH: Emergency services rushed to reports a semi-trailer had smashed into a car along the Warrego Highway in Dalby on April 23. Picture: Sam Turner

Three people received the fright of their lives after they were smashed into by a prime mover along the Warrego Highway in Dalby.

Emergency services rushed to the two vehicle smash about 3.35pm outside Bunnings, east of Hogan Street.

Fire crews making the scene safe. Picture: Sam Turner

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said three patients were assessed at the scene, but suffered no injuries and declined transport to hospital.

Fire crews assessing the crash. Picture: Sam Turner

Fire crews and police were in attendance to make the scene safe, with no passengers entrapped from to the crash.

The crash was then left in the hands of police, with paramedics and fire crews leaving the scene about 4pm.