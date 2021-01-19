Prime Minister ScoMo touches down in southwest Queensland

POOL – (L-R) Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack wear a face mask as they disembarks a C-27 aeroplane after landing at Quilpie Airport in Quilpie, Queensland, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is on a 4 day visit to regional Queensland. (AAP Image/Lukas

Regional drought recovery is the focus for Prime Minister Scott Morrison who is currently in Quilpie inspecting how drought-stricken communities have been going over the last few months.

The Western Star spoke to Warrego MP Ann Leahy, who is also in Quilpie, and said she was absolutely delighted to have the prime minister back in southwest Queensland.

“It’s really important he is out here again and witnessing how people out here have been going these last few months,” Ms Leahy said.

“It’s about getting that focus back on the drought because while Roma and Mitchell have been getting good rain, there’s still a lot of places out here that haven’t had any rain or relief rain.

“And COVID has taken away that attention in a lot of ways, and for a lot of farmers, the drought is causing as much distress as COVID.

“There’s still an integral need for ongoing drought assistance from the state and national government.”

Mr Morrison visited graziers Stephen and Annabel Tully, who he visited in his first trip as prime minister just a week after taking his position.

“The focus for the prime minister is to come and see how things are going,” Ms Leahy said.

“This morning he’s been out on the farm then he will have a community morning tea, which I believe was organised by council.”



