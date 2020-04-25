Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PRICES DROP: Resident Marie Jobson (inset) says markdowns aren't enough to ease panic-buying bills, despite meat prices dropping dramatically inside local stores.
PRICES DROP: Resident Marie Jobson (inset) says markdowns aren't enough to ease panic-buying bills, despite meat prices dropping dramatically inside local stores.
News

Price slash not enough to curb panic-buy hike

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
25th Apr 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 4:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPERMARKET shoppers across Australia have clambered for huge markdowns as panic-buying calms down but Warwick residents are yet to reap the relief at check-outs.

Despite news bulk meat items had been slashed to prices as low as $4 at the local Woolworths, shopper Marie Jobson said panic buying was continuing to push up prices.

"My grocery bill has increased $150 since COVID-19, and I've bought nothing different," she said.

"It's just that the price of things has gone sky high."

Ms Jobson said most groceries basics had returned to shelves and she couldn't see why prices weren't being more regulated.

"The stores are making a good situation for themselves out of a bad one for everyone else," she said.

Spano's IGA owner Frank Spano said markdowns were a "one-off" and wouldn't affect smaller supermarkets.

"We had a full supply the whole time and we behave very differently to Coles," he said.

He also said demand for packaged goods was unchanged.

"People are still buying toilet paper, flour," he said. "They are still shopping for their needs and, as long as that continues, it's going to happen."

More Stories

coles panic buying shopping woolies
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southwest doctor warns against re-opening bush before city

        premium_icon Southwest doctor warns against re-opening bush before city

        News A rural Queensland doctor has warned that re-opening coronavirus-free regions of the state ahead of metropolitan areas might not be the best move. Find out why.

        Coronavirus blitz shows Queenslanders are staying in

        premium_icon Coronavirus blitz shows Queenslanders are staying in

        News The vast majority of Queenslanders under quarantine are doing the right thing and...

        Kitchen disaster causes Western Downs house fire

        premium_icon Kitchen disaster causes Western Downs house fire

        News AN AMBULANCE and a fire truck are responding to reports of a kitchen fire.

        60 meals on offer to community from acts of kindness

        premium_icon 60 meals on offer to community from acts of kindness

        News A GENEROUS customer has donated 30 meals to those in need in the community, an...