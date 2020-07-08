Menu
Picture credit: Blue Derby Pods Ride
Price of new multi-million dollar tourism drawcard revealed

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
8th Jul 2020 7:00 PM
AN EARLY estimate for the cost of new mountain bike trails on the Bunya Mountains has been revealed to be more than $2 million.

Western Downs councillor Kylie Bourne, who holds the portfolio of Tourism, Events and Regional Promotion, said the project is estimated to cost over $2 million.

“It’s 30km of mountain bike trails - it’s at international standard,” she said.

“We’ve already had some various groups and individuals reach out because they’re exciting about it and what it might add.”

The project will be delivered under a based collaboration with Brisbane-based engineering firm Bligh Tanner.

“Council always looking for broaden it’s tourism appeal and certainly that act of tourism space is keen to add to our suite of tourism activities not only visitors but our communities,” Cr Bourne said.

“There’s none on the Western Downs, but South Burnett’s doing a good job with mountain bike trails and Toowoomba’s got some too.”

This will be the first mountain bike trail on the Western Downs.

The project is expected to begin construction in early 2021 and is being delivered as part of Council’s $50 billion Recovery Package.

