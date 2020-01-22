‘Pretty freaky’: Box jelly feeds on baby fish

HUNTING: The box jellyfish in the Mackay Marina. Picture: Megan Love

THEY look like something out of a science fiction movie.

But now the woman who captured the glowing green images of a ghostly box jellyfish has explained how she got the terrifying shots.

Megan Love and her partner were docked on their boat at the Mackay Marina over the weekend, testing a new green light they had bought at Christmas.

"It's a 12 volt light, it shines at night time and attracts sea creatures," Ms Love said.

About 7pm, her partner spotted a box jellyfish swimming around their boat.

"Another turned up and they were just hunting underneath our boat," she said.The couple watched in awe as the jellyfish protruded their tentacles to sting a group of baby fish.

The jellyfish then "wrapped their prey up in a ball" and retracted their tentacles to bring the fish to their "mouths", Ms Love said.

"It was pretty freaky, my friend and I had only been kayaking at the marina earlier in the day.

"We knew there was a chance they were in there."

Ms Love has since warned others at the marina about the presence of the box jellyfish.

"They were probably the size of a small dinner plate. Their tentacles were about 2.5 metres long," she said.

Since sharing her photos on the 'Women Who Sail Australia' Facebook page, Ms Love has been astounded by the response they received.

She has also been contacted by a scientist studying jellyfish who expressed interest in publishing the photos in a book.

"It was really fascinating, we really enjoyed watching the jellyfish," Ms Love said.

James Cook University box jellyfish expert Professor Jamie Seymour said the behaviour described by Ms Love was not out of the ordinary for the fish.

Having studied box jellyfish and irukandji for the past 26 years, Prof Seymour is now researching jellyfish venom, therapeutics from venom and stinger season.

"Box jellyfish are quite common in the Mackay area," he said.

While stingers can be found in the waters of tropical Queensland year round, there is a higher risk during the October to May "stinger season".

Prof Seymour urged beachgoers to stay out of the water during these months unless they had a stinger suit on.

"Talk to the lifeguards where you're swimming, but you shouldn't be getting in the water at all if you haven't got a stinger suit on.

"It's like Russian roulette - you will get stung at some stage (if you're not protected)."

There are more than 25 different species of box jellyfish, with big box jellyfish and irukandji most commonly found in North Queensland during stinger season.

The box jellyfish is considered the world's most venomous animal. Those who come into contact with more than two metres of its tentacle can die within two minutes.

If you do get stung, you should remove yourself from the water immediately and douse the sting area with vinegar for at least 30 seconds.

If vinegar is not available, Queensland Ambulance Service recommends removing the tentacles from the skin and rinsing with seawater.

You can check out Megan Love's other photography work via the "Megan Love Photography" Facebook page.